Zel Tops One Day Trading Volume of $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.11 or 0.00403739 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.85 or 0.00189227 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00097108 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003631 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

