SAFE2 Trading Down 42.4% This Week (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 1st. During the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the dollar. SAFE2 has a market cap of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE2 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00064487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00071869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00095546 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,547.57 or 0.07978834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,186.62 or 1.00335402 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00021687 BTC.

About SAFE2

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SAFE2USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SAFE2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.