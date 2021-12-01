$84.15 Million in Sales Expected for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to announce $84.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.10 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $100.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $341.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.30 million to $350.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $322.21 million, with estimates ranging from $297.70 million to $337.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HMST shares. Wedbush raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,844,000 after acquiring an additional 24,574 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 18.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 819,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,379,000 after acquiring an additional 128,164 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in HomeStreet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 792,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,616,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in HomeStreet by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 734,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,932,000 after buying an additional 17,215 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HomeStreet by 8.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,543,000 after buying an additional 37,147 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMST stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $49.05. 155,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,507. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.