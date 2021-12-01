Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells 12,115 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.10, for a total value of $2,569,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $209.07. The company had a trading volume of 247,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,342. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.28 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.33.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.
