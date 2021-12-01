Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Biffa (BIFF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Biffa (LON: BIFF) recently:

11/30/2021 – Biffa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Biffa was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 395 ($5.16) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 430 ($5.62).

11/18/2021 – Biffa was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 395 ($5.16) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 430 ($5.62).

11/18/2021 – Biffa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Biffa had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 465 ($6.08). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:BIFF traded up GBX 6.24 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 357.74 ($4.67). The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,693. Biffa plc has a 12-month low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 419.50 ($5.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 372.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 344.23.

Get Biffa plc alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th.

In related news, insider Michael Topham sold 125,000 shares of Biffa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.00), for a total transaction of £478,750 ($625,489.94). Also, insider Richard Pike sold 26,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63), for a total value of £94,093.20 ($122,933.37).

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Biffa plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.