Trevor R. Milton Sells 1,709,690 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,709,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $17,473,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NKLA stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.58. 564,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,994,064. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

NKLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 52.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 37.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 22.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

