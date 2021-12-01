Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CEO Barbara B. Hulit Sells 16,799 Shares

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE FTV traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $73.51. The company had a trading volume of 89,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average of $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 24,781 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,959,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,849,000 after buying an additional 250,568 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.