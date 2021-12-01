Arthur R. Baker III Buys 10,000 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Stock

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) CTO Arthur R. Baker III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $492,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE PRLB traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.61. 58,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,615. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.50. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PRLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,486,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,872,000 after buying an additional 55,835 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

