Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total value of $900,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total value of $573,050.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total value of $725,025.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $1,115,505.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Shawn Henry sold 2,306 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $597,761.32.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Shawn Henry sold 7,252 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total value of $1,845,343.92.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total value of $1,156,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $10.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,007. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.24 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.61.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

