Harmony Hits Market Capitalization of $2.81 Billion (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $2.81 billion and $105.89 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.76 or 0.00394340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00044503 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.70 or 0.00236335 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00087476 BTC.

About Harmony

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,264,027,692 coins and its circulating supply is 11,451,335,692 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ONEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.