Observer (OBSR) Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Observer has a market capitalization of $29.59 million and $362,070.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00044503 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.70 or 0.00236335 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00087476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

OBSR is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,055,575,610 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

