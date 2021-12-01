Ballew Advisors Inc Invests $980,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 711 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 0.6% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.1% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $13.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,535.43. 41,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,537. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,482.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,452.59. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,005.14 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,626.67.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

