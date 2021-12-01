Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to post $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. Korn Ferry reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 153.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

KFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Sunday, October 24th.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY traded down $2.07 on Wednesday, reaching $70.67. The stock had a trading volume of 392,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,915. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.01. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $84.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.91%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

