Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $68.72

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.72 and last traded at $69.01, with a volume of 278603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

In other news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sysco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,464,000 after buying an additional 44,203 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Sysco by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,145,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

