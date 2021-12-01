Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to post $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $2.46. Take-Two Interactive Software reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.95.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,442,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,407,000 after acquiring an additional 97,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after buying an additional 1,363,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,836 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,377,000 after purchasing an additional 115,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,152,000 after acquiring an additional 269,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,717. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.16. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $144.58 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.