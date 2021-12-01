Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) Short Interest Down 52.3% in November

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the October 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCAC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,737,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Growth Capital Acquisition by 288.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 522,838 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,780,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Growth Capital Acquisition by 16.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 685,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 98,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $6,231,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCAC remained flat at $$9.97 during trading on Wednesday. 5,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,074. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93. Growth Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

