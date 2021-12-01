Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $65.22

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.22 and last traded at $65.22, with a volume of 29416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $470,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 11,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $1,048,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,675 shares of company stock valued at $5,751,684. 4.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

