Timken (NYSE:TKR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $64.63

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.63 and last traded at $64.63, with a volume of 15238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.83.

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average is $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Timken by 73.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after buying an additional 93,492 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Timken by 2.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Timken by 19.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Timken by 3.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Timken by 1,240.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,425,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,449 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

