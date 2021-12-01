Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Reduced by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 10,500.0% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.96.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,523,968. The company has a market cap of $222.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $118.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.72 and its 200-day moving average is $105.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,051 shares of company stock valued at $38,365,852 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

