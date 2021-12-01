CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Increased by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,221 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.1% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 252,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 70,624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $90.33. 119,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,218,747. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.95. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $96.57. The company has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.