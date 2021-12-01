NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.44.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE stock opened at $171.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $271.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.