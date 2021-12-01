Scala (XLA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.93 Million

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Scala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Scala has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $4,089.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00064542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00071865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00095477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,519.79 or 0.07958479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,666.91 or 0.99779616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00021693 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

