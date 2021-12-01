Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8,224.00

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $10,879.21 or 0.19156216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $8,224.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00064542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00071865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00095477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,519.79 or 0.07958479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,666.91 or 0.99779616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00021693 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “Î¤BTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.