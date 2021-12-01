Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,814 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,113 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after buying an additional 843,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after buying an additional 983,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,285,000 after buying an additional 536,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $73,352,910.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,700,124 shares of company stock valued at $689,307,131. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $141.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $394.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

