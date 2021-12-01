BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,837.95 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,855.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,688.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.