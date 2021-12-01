Arbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 473 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,790 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $56,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $60,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT opened at $140.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $392.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $73,352,910.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,700,124 shares of company stock worth $689,307,131 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

