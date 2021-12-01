Kava Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 1st. Kava has a total market capitalization of $718.91 million and $78.44 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava coin can now be bought for approximately $5.04 or 0.00008882 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.94 or 0.00209438 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.85 or 0.00730479 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000604 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00067189 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 152,464,841 coins and its circulating supply is 142,527,342 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

