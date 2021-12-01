Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.84-5.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.08. Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.980-$6.030 EPS.

Shares of PM traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.91. 194,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,388,343. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $75.42 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.98 and a 200-day moving average of $98.13.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

