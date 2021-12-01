PotCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,793.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $1,793.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,792.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,556.12 or 0.08022454 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.41 or 0.00363451 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $567.44 or 0.00999154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00083489 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00011242 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.36 or 0.00402099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.77 or 0.00397535 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,072,751 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

