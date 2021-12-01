$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.55. Genuine Parts reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

GPC remained flat at $$127.74 during trading on Wednesday. 24,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.64. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $93.62 and a 1 year high of $139.11. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $253,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 2,145.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 52,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

