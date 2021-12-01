$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Vulcan Materials posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on VMC. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.59.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 61.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,049,000 after acquiring an additional 173,903 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $986,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $748,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

VMC traded down $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.99. The stock had a trading volume of 32,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.94. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $134.53 and a twelve month high of $210.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

