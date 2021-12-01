Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $582,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $779,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,783 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after acquiring an additional 838,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $444.22 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $466.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $432.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Cowen assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.52.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

