Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will report $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). CURO Group reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 95%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CURO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CURO Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

CURO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,146. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $659.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.77. CURO Group has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $105,893.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 176,825 shares of company stock worth $3,130,493 over the last 90 days. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CURO Group by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CURO Group by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CURO Group by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

