Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to Post $1.38 EPS

Analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to announce $1.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. Standex International posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.41 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $1,079,680.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,574 in the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 106.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the second quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6,525.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the third quarter worth $201,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SXI stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.59 and a 200 day moving average of $100.09. Standex International has a 12 month low of $73.52 and a 12 month high of $121.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

