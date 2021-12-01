Burger Swap Hits Market Cap of $61.24 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $61.24 million and $11.00 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for about $3.58 or 0.00006294 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00044353 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.86 or 0.00236785 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00087441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,459,559 coins and its circulating supply is 17,084,559 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

