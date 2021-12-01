Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $518.22 million.

WNC traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.13. 21,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,257. The company has a market cap of $847.54 million, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.72. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

WNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabash National has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $117,504 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.