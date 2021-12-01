Insider Buying: NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX) Director Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX) Director John E. Watson acquired 100,000 shares of NV Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$16,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,193,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$990,949.44.

Shares of CVE:NVX traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.15. 221,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,710. NV Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$11.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55.

NV Gold Company Profile

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

