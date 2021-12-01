Insider Buying: NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX) Director Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX) Director John E. Watson acquired 100,000 shares of NV Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$16,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,193,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$990,949.44.
Shares of CVE:NVX traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.15. 221,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,710. NV Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$11.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55.
NV Gold Company Profile
