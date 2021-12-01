RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Up 8% This Week

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 1st. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0596 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $17.48 million and approximately $10.99 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RioDeFi has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00044353 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.86 or 0.00236785 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00087441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 293,200,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

