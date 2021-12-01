Crown Market Cap Reaches $1.51 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 1st. During the last week, Crown has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $2,275.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0528 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,953.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.14 or 0.00999314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.31 or 0.00260408 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00029683 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003382 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,546,548 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

