Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.41

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 27863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

NAUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 100,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,050,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,068,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,200,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.