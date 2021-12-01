Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.96

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.96 and last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 39180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVET shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 2.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the second quarter worth about $141,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 122.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

