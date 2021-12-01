New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Update

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the October 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several analysts have commented on NYC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in New York City REIT by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in New York City REIT by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 61,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in New York City REIT by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York City REIT in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 35.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 26,688 shares in the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.63). New York City REIT had a negative net margin of 93.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New York City REIT will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.55%.
About New York City REIT
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.