Short Interest in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Drops By 58.3%

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.70. 1,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,641. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $10.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 127,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,031,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 102,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

