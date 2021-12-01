Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIMU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIMU) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NIMU stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,933. Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

Get Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems alerts:

About Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of a line of motorized, non-invasive, whole body, periodic acceleration platforms. Its products intends to increase local circulation and temporary relief of minor aches and pains, produce local muscle relaxation, and reduce morning stiffness.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.