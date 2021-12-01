Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $989,563,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,283,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,568,000 after buying an additional 2,565,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $146.46. 119,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,669,426. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $149.71. The stock has a market cap of $354.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.91.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.