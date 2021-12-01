Dfpg Investments LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after buying an additional 4,263,565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,608,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,030,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,775,000 after buying an additional 252,618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $107.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.60. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $88.97 and a 1-year high of $111.14.

