Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VOR. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Vor Biopharma stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.38. 3,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,553. Vor Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 100.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 299.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

