Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABR. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ABR traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.35. 121,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,630. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 33.04, a current ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $44,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.