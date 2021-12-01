Fundamentun LLC Acquires 3,225 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after buying an additional 1,565,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 877.6% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,890,000 after buying an additional 579,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,208,000 after buying an additional 579,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.08. 49,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.23 and its 200 day moving average is $222.42. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $247.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

