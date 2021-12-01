Goodwin Daniel L Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Goodwin Daniel L reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Oracle were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after acquiring an additional 305,595 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,158,382,000 after buying an additional 539,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after buying an additional 205,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

ORCL opened at $90.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.11. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

